NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news, parents!

After a successful pilot on seven bus routes, the MTA will expand its open stroller program in all five boroughs, officials announced Tuesday. Under the pilot, launched in September, dedicated stroller space was introduced on 142 buses. The program is set to expand to at least 1,000 buses.

“The bus open stroller pilot shows that we can make meaningful steps toward a universally accessible transit system when we work together with riders, advocates, and operators who represent the diversity of our bus users,” MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo said. “I am excited that we are expanding the pilot to give more parents and caregivers improved access to buses, a critical transit lifeline for so many families across our city, and proud of the way we got here by working side-by-side throughout the pilot process.”

Officials have not yet said which routes will be impacted, but said a determination would be made in the coming weeks. The pilot added stroller space to buses on the M31, B1, Bx23, Q50, Q12, S53, and S93 routes.

The stroller space on each bus depends on the bus model. There will be either open space near the rear door or a space created by flipping up two side-by-side seats. Buses with stroller space will be identified with a decal on the side of the bus.