NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s not just the accent; some language choices separate New Yorkers from people living outside the five boroughs, language learning platform Preply found in a new study.

Some of it you may already know: New Yorkers are more likely to pronounce drawer as “draw,” according to Preply. City residents drink “caw-fee” and “waw-tuh,” while people from outside New York might drink “ko-fee” and “ waw-ter or “waw-da.”

“From Al Pacino to Barbara Streisand, Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders, New Yorkers have made their legendary dialect the most recognizable in North America,” Amy Pritchett, Learning Success manager at Preply, said. “But we found that it’s more than ‘yuuge’ and ‘fuhgeddaboutit’ that set New York English apart. There are more subtle features in the New Yorker’s speech that could clue you into where they come from.”

The New Yorker dialect is also about word choice. The city is one of the only places in the country where “hero” is the most commonly used word for a type of long sandwich, Preply found. It’s also one of the only places where you wait “on line” rather than “in line.”

One difference is perhaps the most New York of all. When NYC residents say pie, they’re usually talking about pizza, according to Preply. Outside the five boroughs, they usually use pie for the pastry-based treat.

Preply analyzed data from the Harvard Dialect Survey and the UWM Dialect Survey for their report. Both surveys were conducted nationally.