NEW YORK (PIX11) — One year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into New York and New Jersey, killing dozens and causing damage that still lingers, efforts are ongoing to make the area more resilient to future storms.

LC Clemons, owner of disaster preparedness and recovery consulting firm Force of Nature Solutions, joined PIX11 News on Thursday to discuss the lessons of Ida and other major events before it, like Superstorm Sandy.

“We had warning signs dating back to Sandy when things really needed to ramp up for extreme rain events,” said Clemons, who has consulted NYCHA and New York’s division of the Department of Homeland Security. “That opportunity continues to be demanded upon, that we make actions very quickly, and they’ve got to be really big actions.”

