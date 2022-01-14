One teen arrested in anti-Asian assault where victim was beaten with sticks

Three suspects are wanted for allegedly assaulting a man in Midtown on Oct. 23. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the three individuals wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23 was arrested, police said Friday.

The man, 18-year-old Jordan McNamara, was charged with assault, police said.

McNamara and two others approached the 30-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, and proceeded to attack the man while yelling anti-Asian remarks.

The three suspects used closed fists and wooden sticks during the assault, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

