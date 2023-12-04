NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of New York’s most listened-to Christmas songs didn’t start as a holiday tune.

“Somewhere Only We Know”– originally recorded by alternative rock band Keane and remade into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014 — is one of the most popular holiday songs in New York, according to a study by Casino Sweeps.

New Yorkers searched for the song on Google nearly 5,900 times a month, second behind Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want for Christmas,” according to the data. The pop diva’s 1994 mega-hit was Googled about 11,000 times a month.

This time of year, New Yorkers also enjoy listening to ‘Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” according to the search data in the study.

The Carey and Allen songs are also the top two most Googled Christmas songs in the country, getting about 150,000 and 78,000 searches a month, respectively, researchers said.

“Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” round out the top five mots-listened to holiday songs in the U.S.

“It’s fascinating to see how much ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ by Mariah Carey dominates as every single state’s number one choice of song to listen to at Christmas time and how it has become almost a Christmas tradition in so many households to play the song,” said a Casino Sweeps spokesperson.