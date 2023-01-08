NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14.

The winning tickets were bought at:

Shop N Save, located at 10 Buffalo Street in Gowanda (the $1 million ticket)

Tulip Caterers, located at 1020 Tulip Avenue in Franklin Square ($50,000 ticket)

7-Eleven #36674B, located at 690 N. French Road in Buffalo ($50,000)

Giovanni Wine & Liquors Inc., located at 732 East 152nd Street in the Bronx ($50,000)

1118 Mannat Inc., located at 818 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie ($50,000)

Powerball players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

