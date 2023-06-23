SPARTA, N.J. (PIX11) — The sounds and smells of the kitchen are what the Kontolios family has been missing for almost a year now.

“I didn’t sleep last night because just – I can’t believe that the diner is going to open for business,” said owner Dimitri Kontolios. “It’s going to be very emotional.”

The doors of the Sparta Classic Diner are open, with online orders pouring in. It marks a return to normalcy after its darkest moment last July: an electrical fire overnight in the kitchen that ravaged the entire restaurant, including the dining room and the basement.

“The first few days, it seemed impossible,” said Dimitri Kontolios. “Your first thoughts are, ‘Where do I begin?'”

Dimitri and his son, Mike Kontolios, gathered themselves — and then got to work.

“We did the demolition ourselves,” said Dimitri Kontolios. “This way we can clean the place up and take it to the next step.”

That next step features the same, extensive menu, but an all-new interior with high-quality materials all around. The diner has a history dating back to the late ’60s. It has changed owners and locations since then, but it’s really developed into one of the true hang-out spots in town.

“You see the families growing up, now you see their kids,” said Dimitri Kontolios. “You see the same people two or three times a week.”

While they’re easing back in this weekend with take-out orders, starting Monday, those families will be making their way back inside. The same community that built them up, helping them build back.

“We’re blessed to be in this area,” said Dimitri Kontolios.