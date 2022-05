NEW YORK (PIX11)— Abortions rights across the country are in jeopardy after a recently leaked Supreme Court draft opined that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

If the landmark decision is overturned this summer, CUNY Law Professor Natalie Gomez-Velez said it would create disruptions with all the different laws in the individual states.

Gomez-Velez joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court draft.

