NEW YORK (PIX11) — For two decades, John Feal has championed causes to get benefits for first responders who were exposed to toxins while working at Ground Zero after the terror attacks.

“My heart bleeds for those who lost a loved one on 9/11,” said Feal, who was also a first responder. “My soul cries for the amount of people who continue to die from the toxins.”

Hundreds of people have died from a 9/11-related illness in the past 20 years, and many more could lose their lives, Feal said.

“We’re a finite number and we’re dying off rapidly,” he added.

Feal joined PIX on Politics on the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 to discuss getting benefits for first responders and finding unity.

