NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ollie’s Place, a New York City-based cat shelter, may be closing their doors due to funding cuts.

The cat shelter is expected to close at the end of January, and the shelter’s volunteers are hoping to find homes for 16 remaining felines. On its Instagram, the shelter has started posting detailed descriptions of each cat ready for adoption.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that our beloved cat adoption center, Ollie’s Place, may be forced to close its doors forever due to recent funding cuts at the end of January,” the shelter explained in an Instagram post. “For years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to finding loving homes for countless cats and dogs in need. We shed blood, sweat, and tears to socialize and rehabilitate former ferals. “

The shelter was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of Mighty Mutt, an animal rescue group in Manhattan.

For those interested in adopting, contact cats@mightymutts.org.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.