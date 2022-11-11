NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six-time Tony award winner Audra McDonald is back on Broadway!

She stars in a riveting play called “Ohio State Murders.” The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy. And at 91 years old, she’s playing a big part in its interpretation with the actors.

The show will also be the first performance in the newly named James Earl Jones Theater. PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman spoke with the cast. Watch the video player for more on this story.