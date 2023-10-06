NEW YORK (PIX11) – Officials across the state are warning New Yorkers of possible flash flooding as heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend.

Up to three inches of rainfall is expected, but some places may see up to five inches, which could lead to flash flooding, state officials said.

The areas expected to be impacted by storms are the Capital, Central New York, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, and North Country regions. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that he has activated the city’s flash flood emergency plan.

New York City experienced major flooding last week that severely impacted roads and mass transit. Many roads were forced to shut down and the city’s subway system flooded.

City Comptroller Brad Lander launched a probe into the city’s response to flooding following Friday’s storm.

For more information on how to plan for flooding if you live in New York City, click here. For up-to-date information on emergencies in the city, download the Notify NYC app or check here.

