SOUTH BRONX, The Bronx (PIX11) – The Parks Department and officials are breaking ground on a new park in the Bronx on Thursday.

The park is located between 144th and 146th streets near the Major Deegan Expressway in South Bronx.

Construction for the park costs $35 million, according to officials. It will provide better access to the Bronx waterfront, officials said.

