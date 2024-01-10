BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A rally will be held outside James Madison High School in Brooklyn on Wednesday after migrants were temporarily moved there from Floyd Bennett Field amid a storm that brought flooding and damaging winds.

Around 2,000 migrants were moved to the high school on Tuesday afternoon, according to the OEM. The high school switched to remote learning on Wednesday to accommodate the migrants, school officials said.

Assemblyman Michael Novakhov will be leading the rally, which is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. He said the city is prioritizing migrants over students and education.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander previously said using Floyd Bennett Field shouldn’t be a long-term solution to house migrants.

“The need for the City to find temporary shelter for the people already in temporary shelter demonstrates that the site was not adequately set up for extreme weather, on top of the hardship this isolated and inadequately serviced location, miles from the nearest neighborhood school, already imposes on its residents,” Lander said in a statement.

