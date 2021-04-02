Officials condemn string of hate crimes, call for change in NY and DC

New York State Attorney General Letitia James set the tone for outrage voiced at a Stop The Hate Town Hall meeting Thursday when she stood up against recent hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers.

“The continuing attacks and violence against our Asian American community is despicable and an affront to everything we believe in,” she said.

“There is no room for hate in New York or the nation,” James added, in reference to Monday’s attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman by a homeless man, 38-year-old Brandon Eliot — a man with a checkered past.

After spending 15 years in prison for the murder of his mother in 2002, Eliot was paroled from prison two years ago. That drew the ire of many, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was critical of the parole system that releases dangerous criminals to the street.

“The parole system is New York state does not work,” he said Thursday. “It takes people coming out of prison, dumps them in New York City with no plans, no housing, no jobs, no mental health support.”

A suspect in a second assault, this one on a Orthodox Jewish family visiting from Belgium, was also out on parole, having been released from prison just this past February. Police said Daryl Jones, 30, menaced the husband, wife and their year old son before slashing them with a knife.

Among other charges, Eliot has been charged with a hate crime and is due back in court on Monday. The victim suffered a broken pelvis and has been released from the hospital. She was on the way to church when she was viciously assaulted in front of a luxury apartment building in Midtown Manhattan.

Police said there appears to be a common factor among suspects in such heinous crimes.

“Mental illness plays a big component,” according to Inspector Tommy Ing of the Asian Hate Crime Task Force. “It’s a driving force of anti Asian sentiment that is going on right now.”

But Attorney General James had a stern warning Thursday.

“There is no excuse for hate, and it doesn’t provide immunity to those who who try to do harm. To all those who wish to separate us, we’re coming for you,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said enough is enough, and announced that he will introduce a COVID-19 Hate Crime bill that will mandate direct action by the Department of Justice to deal with future hate crimes.