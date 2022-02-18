Officers will be trained to crack down on MTA, NYCTA rules under Adams’ new safety plan

NEW YORK – MARCH 25: A subway rider pases her Metrocard through a reader at Grand Central station March 25, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As part of Mayor Eric Adams’ dedication to transportation safety in the city, all transit officers will be expected to enforce the MTA and NYC Transit Authority’s rules of conduct “in a fair way.” Adams announced the measure Friday while introducing his plan to increase both subway safety and homeless outreach.

Adams said the new plan was the second phase of a joint initiative with the NYPD that he and Hochul first announced in early January.

“The subway system and our bus system are the lifeblood of our city. If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from COVID,” Adams said.

Transit officers will enforce everything from masking to drug usage. Additionally, it will become a requirement, not a request, for everyone to leave the train and station at the end of the line.

The full list of rules and associated fines can be found here. Anyone who doesn’t follow the MTA and NYCTA rules can be ejected from MTA and NYCTA facilities, officials said.