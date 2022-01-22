Officers shot in Harlem will be honored with vigil; Nassau County also paying tribute

NYPD officers Jason Rivera (left) and Wilbert Mora (right) were shot in Harlem Friday night. Rivera was killed, and Mora is “fighting for his life” in the hospital.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora — the two NYPD officers shot in an ambush Friday night — will be honored Saturday in both Harlem and Nassau County.

Rivera was killed in the shooting, and Mora underwent brain surgery for a “significant injury.” Both Mora and Rivera were shot in the head, police sources told PIX11 News.

A vigil will be held at the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct in Harlem 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. Community leaders, clergy leaders and others plan to honor Rivera and Mora with a candlelight prayer vigil.

Community Advocate Tony Herbert, The United Clergy Coalition and UCCAP are among the organizations planning to gather. The purpose of the vigil is “to show all NYPD officers support as they mourn the loss of one of their brothers and pray for the officer fighting for his life.”

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will join Nassau County Police Department members to light the dome of Mineola’s executive building blue, “in honor of the NYPD officers who were killed and injured last night in Harlem.”

“Last night’s intentional murder and critical wounding of two of New York’s Finest is another sad day for our nation. Too many officers have been injured and killed due to individuals who have no respect for law and order,” Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a joint statement. “It is time and long overdue for the nation to stand by all police officers and recognize them for the dangerous and difficult jobs they do everyday. Our prayers and support go out to both officers, their families and the members of the NYPD.”