QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Queens over the weekend.

It happened at the 90th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station in Elmhurst. Officers Jonathan Valle and David Carnarte leaped into action when they saw a 23-year-old man fall off the platform onto the 7 train tracks, according to the NYPD.

A Good Samaritan helped the two officers pull the man to safety, police said. Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the man.

He’s expected to recover, according to authorities.

