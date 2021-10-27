Officer kills dog that attacked 3 people in Long Island home

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SETAUKET, N.Y. (AP) — An officer shot and killed a dog on Long Island after three people said it had attacked them in their home early Wednesday, police said.

Suffolk County police told Newsday that a Setauket resident called 911 at 12:30 a.m. to report that the dog was biting people.

When police arrived at the home, the 6 1/2-year-old English bulldog attacked an officer, according to police.

The officer fired his pistol and killed the dog.

The officer and three residents of the home were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.