Officer kills dog that attacked 3 people in Long Island home

SETAUKET, N.Y. (AP) — An officer shot and killed a dog on Long Island after three people said it had attacked them in their home early Wednesday, police said.
Suffolk County police told Newsday that a Setauket resident called 911 at 12:30 a.m. to report that the dog was biting people.
When police arrived at the home, the 6 1/2-year-old English bulldog attacked an officer, according to police.
The officer fired his pistol and killed the dog.
The officer and three residents of the home were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.