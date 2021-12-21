Officer injured after being dragged, run over by reckless driver in Bronx: NYPD

Shocking video shows an NYPD officer being dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Bronx.

It happened Sunday evening at around 6:05 p.m., according to police. Officers saw a black SUV with expired temporary New Jersey plates traveling eastbound on East 194th Street at Briggs Avenue and tried to conduct a stop.

The NYPD tweeted graphic video of the officer sustaining her injuries. Click here to view, with discretion.

Authorities said the vehicle refused to stop and drove “recklessly” through steady red lights “at an unsafe speed” and swerved in and out of traffic. At West 190th Street and Davidson Avenue, the vehicle was driving on a public sidewalk before backing up toward the officers.

Police said the officers then exited their cruiser; a male officer opened the passenger side door of the vehicle and got in, while a female officer opened the driver’s side door.

When she moved to get into the vehicle, the driver accelerated, police said, dragging the officer and causing her to fall on the street. The driver then drove over her right leg before running into a parked car.

The suspect was apprehended, though he did not cooperate with his arrest, officials said.

The officer who was dragged suffered a broken ankle. Both she and the other officer were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver, Usman Haruna, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested, officials said. He faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an unregistered vehicle.