Off-duty officer shot in Queens released from hospital: ‘Today is a good day’

A 22-year-old police officer (left) was released from the hospital after being shot in Queens. PBA President Pat Lynch (right) spoke after the man was driven off. (PIX11)

JAMAICA, Queens — Since the start of 2022, six NYPD officers have been shot, two of them fatally. Thursday afternoon, one day after slain officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral, one of those officers was released from a Queens hospital.

The 22-year-old officer was shot in an apparent attempted carjacking Tuesday night as he headed to work, authorities said. Two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the gunfire and have been charged.

The officer was greeted by applause and cheers as he was wheeled out of Jamaica Medical Center Thursday. After he was driven off, Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch thanked the hospital for treating him so he could get back to his family.

“Today is a good day,” Lynch said. “Today’s a day where this police officer will go home and heal … but it also shows the dangers that we’re facing on the street.”

President Joe Biden visited New York Thursday, pledging that the federal government would step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the surging bloodshed.

“It’s enough. Enough is enough,” Biden told police, law enforcement officials and lawmakers gathered at the city’s police headquarters. “We can do something about this.”

The president was joined by New York lawmakers, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain. According to statistics released by the NYPD, shooting incidents increased by nearly 32% in January 2022 in comparison to the previous year.