HARLEM, Manhattan — An off-duty officer was shot in the foot Saturday evening, police told PIX11 News.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting; an investigation is ongoing. The officer who was shot is described as being in stable condition.

This marks the seventh officer shot in 2022 and the second officer to be shot this week. Two NYPD officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after being shot during a domestic incident in Harlem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.