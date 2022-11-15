ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer from the western New York city of Greece shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

Bello said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. He did not provide details.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said in a statement that he wanted to express his department’s “collective sorrow and grief.” Wood said Greece police would cooperate with the Rochester department and the state attorney general’s office in the investigation into the shooting.