HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An NYPD officer’s gun is out on the streets of New York City following a fight with four suspects in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The off-duty officer was at a restaurant on Ninth Avenue, near West 51st Street, in Hell’s Kitchen early Friday morning when he got into a dispute with the suspects, who then attacked him, according to the NYPD.

The suspects beat the cop, stole his gun and fled in a vehicle, police said. No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning. The officer was treated at a hospital for a cut to his face.

