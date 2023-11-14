YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in a “targeted attack” while sitting in a vehicle in Yonkers on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on Tompkins Avenue, just east of the Saw Mill River Parkway, around 11:30 a.m., according to the Yonkers Police Department.

The off-duty NYPD officer was sitting in his vehicle when a gunman fired multiple shots and hit the cop in the arm, police said.

The injured off-duty officer went to a hospital for treatment. His identity hasn’t been released.

The shooter fled the scene and hasn’t been apprehended.

Yonkers police officials said the shooting was a “targeted attack” and that there isn’t any risk to the public in connection with it.

Authorities didn’t say why the off-duty officer was targeted. The incident remained under investigation.

