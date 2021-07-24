NYU security guard stabs supervisor at Lower Manhattan dorm: NYPD

A flag promoting New York University in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A security guard for a New York University dormitory building stabbed his supervisor during a dispute in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the Broome Street Residential College building around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 38-year-old security guard got into an argument with his 45-year-old supervisor and the fight turned physical, police said.

The guard then pulled out a weapon and stabbed the supervisor in the neck, torso and shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The guard, who was not immediately identified, fled the scene and remained on the loose, police said.

According to NYU’s website, the Broome Street Residential College houses sophomores, juniors, and seniors. NYU did not immediately return PIX11’s request for comment Saturday.