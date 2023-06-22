NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly $11 million worth of cannabis products has been seized from unlicensed shops in New York state so far in June, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul on Thursday announced the results of the state’s first major enforcement effort in the crackdown on illegal marijuana sales. Hochul said more than a thousand pounds of cannabis has been confiscated from 31 stores that did not have the permit to sell the products.

Hochul said the illegal shops interfere with legitimate businesses and create a public health risk.

“They are creating competition where there should be none. We recognize this is a serious problem for the success of this new industry,” Hochul said. “And also we have no assurances that these products are even safe, and that’s something consumers need to know.”

In addition to the loss of the product, the businesses face fines of up to $20,000 per day and risk being permanently shut down for repeat violations.