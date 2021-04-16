BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Internet providers in New York will be required to offer a low-cost option for lower-income families in the state.

The governor was joined by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown Friday to make the announcement.

The cost would $15 per month. For those who are unable to afford that, Cuomo announced a free plan for students and families that would come through ConnectEd New York. The money for that comes from Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation.

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, discussed the need for Internet access so that children are still able to learn.

“It’s a moral duty. It’s the right thing to do,” he said during the press conference.