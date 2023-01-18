HARRISON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in Westchester is causing major traffic delays, officials said Wednesday.

The accident happened just before 10:20 a.m. on the westbound New York State Thruway in Harrison, according to a New York State Police spokesperson. At least one person was killed, according to police. Additional information regarding the fatality was not immediately available.

All westbound traffic was being diverted off the Thruway at Exit 9 as of 11 a.m., per NYSP. The left lane of the eastbound side was also closed. Two eastbound lanes were still open.

AIR11 was over the scene around 11:40 a.m. Video from AIR11 showed a catastrophic wreck, with the tractor-trailer lying upside down and horizontal on the roadway. At least one other vehicle, a white van, appeared to be involved in the incident. The westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were still closed.

“Please avoid the area and find alternate routes,” NYSP tweeted.

Police have not provided a detailed narrative of what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

