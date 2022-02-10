NY’s indoor mask mandate ends, confusing some New Yorkers; breaking down the changes

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Thursday was the first day that New York State’s indoor mask mandate was no longer in effect, but some confusion lingered about its implementation. Some people still hadn’t even learned about it.

“I had no idea that this was happening,” said Madison Doyle, a local resident.

She said that she’d been traveling lately, and had not heard the news. Doyle wasn’t the only one just finding out, according to Magdalena Rudzinska, a co-owner of Charlotte Patisserie. It had chosen to make masks optional, for customers and staff.

“Today I took [my] mask off, and people are confused, so I must explain [to] each person, why I don’t wear [a] mask,” she said. “I’m done. I’m tired.”

Still, through midday, her shop, which sells sandwiches, pastries and coffee, had a sign displayed at the entrance saying that masks were required. Every customer inside was wearing a mask when they weren’t consuming food or drink.

Under the order issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, it’s now up to each individual venue to decide whether masks are required in stores, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, cultural venues, such as museums and theaters, and offices.

Many places in New York City are still choosing to require that masks be worn indoors. Lily, a Cobble Hill clothing boutique, had its “mask required” sign displayed, like virtually all of the businesses around it.

The boutique’s manager, Chelsea Shugert, said that she doesn’t see her store lifting the requirement for the foreseeable future.

“Just to keep it safe, and comfortable,” she said, adding that mask wearing has helped to prevent a COVID spread, which has kept her business open throughout the pandemic.

She said that if someone on staff were to get sick, they’d have to shut down temporarily.

“We just want to avoid that,” she said.

Masks are required in a variety of places, still: on public transportation, and in schools and child care centers, as well as in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and homeless shelters.

Reactions to the changes varied among people who spoke with PIX11 News.

“I wish they were enforcing it,” said Barbara Wilson James. “I truly believe that we blew our opportunity to eradicate this disease.”

Simon Basler felt otherwise.

“I’m actually kind of done, to be honest, with the mask,” he said, adding that after two years of the pandemic, and after being fully vaccinated, with a booster shot as well, “I feel pretty safe. I think it’s an illness now, [and] we just have to live with it.”

Chris Kucha was wearing a surgical mask, but she said that it was for two reasons, the first being that it was required to enter stores. The second, she said, also had nothing to do with protection from the virus.

“I’m wearing this because I’m really cold,” she said. “I would rather the masks went away, and I think they’re pretty useless, too.”

Madison Doyle said that even though she now knows that masks might be optional in some businesses, she welcomed being able to choose to keep her N-95 mask on.

“If you feel safe without one, fine,” she said. “I’m not there yet.”

Mask wearing is mandatory in all indoor settings, under New York State law, for anyone who’s not vaccinated. The current vaccination rate in both New York State and New York City is 75% for all ages.