NYS income tax filing deadline extended to May 17

Taxes and money. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State extended the state income tax deadline to May 17 in order to align with the extended federal filing deadline.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the NY Department of Tax and Finance to give New Yorkers a 30-day extension to get their state income taxes filed. The original deadline was on April 15.

The extension will help those coping with complications from the pandemic have time to file, State Budget Director Robert F. Mujica, Jr. said.

“This will shift approximately $6 billion of revenue from April to May and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow,” said Mujica.

