NYS could try to sue gun manufacturers under new bill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers continued wrapping up this year’s legislative session.

Gun manufacturers could, for instance, face a lawsuit for harming the public by failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully in New York.

A gun manufacturer wouldn’t have to purposely harm the public to be held liable, under the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter