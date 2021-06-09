NYS could try to sue gun manufacturers under new bill

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general could sue gun manufacturers under certain scenarios under a bill that passed the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers continued wrapping up this year’s legislative session.

Gun manufacturers could, for instance, face a lawsuit for harming the public by failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully in New York.

A gun manufacturer wouldn’t have to purposely harm the public to be held liable, under the bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, a Democrat.