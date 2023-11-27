MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The New York State Cannabis Control Board will be holding an emergency meeting Monday in New York City, likely reviewing a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed by four veterans.

They claim the state Office of Cannabis Management illegally passed them over for retail licenses. It caused the office to pause giving out licenses for legal marijuana dispensaries.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Dormitory Authority on Liberty Street in Manhattan.

