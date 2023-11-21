NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Public Library staff has picked 240 of the best books for children, teens, and adults in 2023.

The list was curated by eight committees that picked the selections from thousands of titles that were released this year, according to the NYPL.

Here are some of the books that made the cut in each category:

Adults

“The Adventures of Amina al-Siraf” by S.A. Chakraborty

“Bad Kids” by Zijin Chen

“The Bee Sting” by Paul Murray

“Knockout” by Sara Maclean

“Land of Milk and Honey” by C Pam Zhang

Teens

“America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History” by Ariel Aberg-Riger

“Chloe and the Kaishao Boys” by Mae Coyiuto

“Dear Medusa” by Olivia A. Cole

“The Fall of Whit Rivera” by Crystal Maldonado

“Gorgeous Gruesome Faces” by Linda Cheng

Children

“Ancestory: The Mystery and Majesty of Ancient Cave Art” by Hannah Salyer

“Cape” by Kevin Johnson, illustrated by Kitt Thomas

“Doodles from the Boogie Down” by Stephanie Rodriguez

“I’m From” by Gary R. Gray, Jr., illustrated by Oge Mora

“Parachute Kids” by Betty C. Tang

All the books can be checked out at NYPL branches in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island without any late fees. The works are also available on the Library’s free e-reader app, SimplyE.

