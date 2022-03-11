NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The NYPD announced a much anticipated program to combat gun crime would roll out Monday. It comes amid a 47% increase year-over-year in violent crime.

Friday, Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the rollout of the anticipated “neighborhood safety teams” while being pressed by reporters about the rise in crime.

“They are not in plain clothed,” she said, drawing comparison to the controversial “anti-crime” units, which were disbanded for being involved in too many shootings. “The uniform on the back plainly states ‘NYPD Police.’ They are there for the safety of the community and to get the violent offenders off the streets.”

About 25, five-member teams will roll out Monday, with more teams to come in the near future. The teams have been months in the making and are a pivotal part of the Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to curb crime.

Adams and the NYPD have faced questions amid rising crime about what’s taking so long to get the officers out into the community.

“We actually had to take a look at the mistakes of the past and what we needed to do moving forward,” Sewell said. “The officers are being trained in the constitution, in community interaction, car stops, use of force.”

As for transit crime, Sewell defended the efforts of her officers to combat crime underground. That includes some cops working in tandem with outreach workers to address homelessness and mental health issues on the subway system.

“I disagree that it’s not getting better,” she said. “Our arrests are up as well.”

Sewell said officers are also ramping up of writing summonses for turnstile jumping, which district attorneys increasingly have stopped prosecuting unless it’s connected to a more serious crime.

“We certainly want to be focused on it because we do believe when someone jumps to turnstile they are probably going to commit a crime or something else that is undesirable,” she said.

Criminal justice reform advocates have said going after turnstile jumping is akin to simply prosecuting poverty. However, the leadership of the NYPD sees it as part of solving the crime puzzle at the moment.