NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD’s efforts to tamp down crime in 2022 yielded mixed results, year-end department statistics released Thursday show.

Murders and shootings both saw significant decreases in 2022, figures show.

The NYPD tallied 433 murders in 2022, compared to 488 in 2021. That 11.3% decrease brought murders to their lowest year-end total since 2019. And shooting incidents dipped 17.2% last year, as the NYPD seized 7,135 illegal guns, the department said.

However, the overall number of index crimes rose by 22.4% in 2022, according to the NYPD. The department regularly tracks occurrences of seven index crimes, using them as a barometer for overall crime in New York City: murder, rape, felony assault, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto.

Speaking during a Thursday briefing, Mayor Eric Adams said that both actual safety, as borne out by statistics, and New Yorkers’ perception of their own safety matter.

“New Yorkers must be safe, based on the stats, and they must feel safe, based on what they’re seeing,” he said.

A closer look at the stats reveals more trends to watch, including an increase of crimes in the city’s transit system by nearly 30% in 2022, and the extent to which robberies and assaults were fueled by teens.