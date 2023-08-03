The New York Mets will host the NYPD vs FDNY charity game at Citi Field on Aug. 10, the team announced on Thursday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, N.Y. (PIX11) – The New York Mets will host the NYPD vs FDNY charity game at Citi Field on Aug. 10, the team announced on Thursday.

This is the second time the Mets will host the charity game, which consists of former high school, college, and minor league baseball players who are now first responders in the NYPD and FDNY.

Former Mets captain and seven-time All-Star player David Wright will host the game and will honor an NYPD and FDNY hero for doing “The Wri5ht Thing” before the game begins.

The battle between New York’s Finest and New York’s Bravest is tied at 12 wins each. Last year the NYPD won 9-6 at Citi Field.

Tickets are $20 and a portion of each ticket and concession sale will benefit the Uniformed Firefighters Association NYC Widows and Children’s Fund, NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, the Police Benevolent Association Widows and Children’s Fund, The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, and South Fork United Inc. Fans can purchase tickets here.