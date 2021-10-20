NYPD video game trucks help police connect with young New Yorkers

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – The NYPD’s two video game trucks were on the road all summer, but on Wednesday, they were officially unveiled to the public at P.S. 323 in Brownsville.



With escalating gun violence in New York City, the trucks create a safe space for young people and foster a relationship with law enforcement.



According to 13-year-old Taliyah Spann, it’s already working.

“To see the police actually come down to the schools and try and make a difference with the future generations is just amazing,” Spann said.

While it’s about having fun, NYPD Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says it creates opportunity.

“It’s about making sure that no matter what’s going in this city whether we’re dealing with violence, we’re dealing with the vaccine, we’re dealing with other issues of social justice, school-to-prison pipeline, whatever it is we’re dealing with, we don’t forget that our young people just need a little outlet,” Maddrey said.

The trucks came as a donation from Brock Pierce. The former presidential candidate and childhood actor has been referred to as a bitcoin billionaire.

“I’ve been blessed with some abundance,” Pierce said. “I’m more than happy to step in and do something. It’s a real privilege and an honor to have served this, seeing the impact it can have.”

Together, the trucks are worth about $100,000 and the donation went to the New York City Police Foundation, which made sure the trucks were fully stocked with all the video game consoles both inside and outside.

Although we may not see the return on investment within the community immediately, hearing how 8th grader Jason Marcelle, and kids like him, are appreciative, sends a positive message.

“All the officers, they care about us and all the schools and everything and they care about everybody in the neighborhood,” Marcelle said. “I just love to see that.”