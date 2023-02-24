UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD is urging its officers and members of New York City’s Jewish communities to be on the lookout for possible displays of antisemitism over the sabbath.

The department said that there are no specific threats against any city locations, but has nevertheless urged its members to maintain situational awareness over the sabbath. Worshippers at city synagogues may see extra police patrols in the area.

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent neo-Nazi protest outside Broadway’s Jacobs Theater, which is playing host to preview performances of a revival of the musical “Parade.” The show is a dramatization of the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man wrongly convicted in 1913 Georgia and later lynched.

Mayor Eric Adams took the stage ahead of Thursday night’s preview performance to denounce antisemitism.

With antisemitism at near-record levels across the nation, according to the Anti-Defamation League, New Yorkers are encouraged to keep an eye out and contact authorities if they see signs of trouble.