NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is announcing on Wednesday a new push to continue driving down gun crimes and homicides.

The move comes after deadly shootings caught on camera have become more common in New York City. One of the recent casualties is a 19-year-old New Jersey man who was fatally shot in the Bronx.

“Our resources and our untiring efforts are concentrated on the nexus of gangs, drugs and guns that drive much of the crime in New York City,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Detectives are zeroing in on the relatively small number of people responsible for repeating the cycle of bloodshed, but police said they need pledges from the district attorneys and judges to help execute the mission.

“We will focus on the small number of violence driers that account for so much carnage we see on our streets,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

On Tuesday night, a 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a BB gunshot in Brownsville. A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a driveway in the Rockaways just hours before that. Those same bullets sprayed into the neighborhood, buzzing through a family’s home, as well.

On Monday morning, a 23-year-old McDonald’s worker is fighting to survive after he was shot in his neck in Brooklyn — over a complaint about cold french fries.

At national night out, Mayor Eric Adams condemned the violence plaguing young people and families.

“We won’t surrender our public safety to those who want to bring about violence in our community,” he said.

