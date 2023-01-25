NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is driving into the future with new patrol cars.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the change to the “iconic” vehicles Wednesday during an annual New York City Police Foundation breakfast. She said even icons need occasional updates.

“With a new look outside and a more comfortable feel inside — this potential new design for our fleet encompasses input from our members while representing the traditions of the police department,” Sewell said.

The new vehicles will feature a design on the side similar to the design of the NYPD flag. There will be green stripes and white stars.

Outside of the appearance difference, there will also be a 360-degree camera system to increase safety, Sewell said. There will also be a QR code on the sides of vehicles for community members to scan.

FILE – An American police officer takes an emergency call from his car on the streets of New York on 22nd May 1964:. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

A Plymouth Fury from the 5th Precinct in the 1960s (NYPD)

FILE – A visitor looks at a vintage Police car in New York City police Museum in lower Broadway, Manhattan, January 24, 2000. (Photo by Chris Hondros)

FILE – A New York City police car sits by the barricades while police officers assist a pedestrian ON t in lower Manhattan Jan. 30 ,1995 (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Jim O’Conner, President of Ford (R) introduced the upgraded 2003 Crown Victoria at a press preview 28 March, 2002, at the New York International Automobile Show. (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Police cars sit outside of a Brooklyn precinct on January 14, 2021 in New York City. In an announcement on Thursday, (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New NYPD Patrol Vehicle (NYPD)

The NYPD currently has 11,220 vehicles. Sewell has not said how many vehicles would be replaced or how much it would cost.