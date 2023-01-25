NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is driving into the future with new patrol cars.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the change to the “iconic” vehicles Wednesday during an annual New York City Police Foundation breakfast. She said even icons need occasional updates.
“With a new look outside and a more comfortable feel inside — this potential new design for our fleet encompasses input from our members while representing the traditions of the police department,” Sewell said.
The new vehicles will feature a design on the side similar to the design of the NYPD flag. There will be green stripes and white stars.
Outside of the appearance difference, there will also be a 360-degree camera system to increase safety, Sewell said. There will also be a QR code on the sides of vehicles for community members to scan.
The NYPD currently has 11,220 vehicles. Sewell has not said how many vehicles would be replaced or how much it would cost.