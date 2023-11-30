NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is fighting subway surfing by deploying drones at hotspot locations throughout the city.

The drones will mainly be used to prevent young people from subway surfing, WABC reported. However, officers reported the drone video has aided in some arrests.

The launched drones feed video to NYPD headquarters and the Transit Rail Control Center. If they record any illegal activity, field officers will respond to the location to stop any teens. Police won’t cuff the teens, but will write up a report and show the video to their parents or guardians.

The initiative comes after five people, including four teenagers, have died this year while subway surfing. The city launched a comprehensive campaign in September to dissaude young people from subway surfing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.