TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — NYPD officers swarmed the Times Square subway station on Monday to investigate reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Anyone in the area should expect to see a large police presence on street-level and in the subway station, according to the NYPD.

“The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area,” the head of NYPD Transit police unit said in a tweet.

NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

