NEW YORK (PIX11) — While all other eyes are turned to look at fireworks displays, thousands of NYPD officers will be scanning to keep everyone safe.

Police said there’s no credible threats against New York City — but following a mass shooting in Illinois, the NYPD is keeping a close watch. There’s no specific, credible threat to celebrations in New York City, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Spectators can expect to see stepped-up security at Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show. Around 3 million spectators are expected to show up at viewing spots around the city. About 500 rookie police officers will be rolled out to help secure the festivities. It’s their first event since graduating Friday morning.

“Be rest assured, we will keep you safe,” Deputy Chief John Chell said. He told PIX11 News it takes months of planning, and impressive manpower, to secure the spectacular.

Some New Yorkers told PIX11 News the Illinois mass shooting, which left at least six people dead and dozens injured, show it’s time to stay vigilant.

The weekend leading up to the holiday was particularly violent, with shootings spiking 60% when compared to last year, police said. There were 34 shooting incidents from Friday through Sunday, with 31 total victims.