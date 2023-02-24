NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is stepping up patrols around Jewish synagogues and community centers for the next few day, but police officials stress there is no specific threat. It comes with concern about antisemitism on the rise.

“Each one of us in our daily lives have to make clear that we have no tolerance for people who raise antisemitic or racist tropes. We have to remind them that’s not OK, that’s not who we are,” said Rabbi Joshua Davidson of Temple Emanu-El.

Davidson and other Upper East Side Jewish leaders stressed security is always paramount.

“We are encouraging people to come to synagogue, to continue to celebrate Jewish life, continue to be there for one and other and for the New York City community. All of us are in this together,” Davidson said.

Mayor Eric Adams on Broadway also urged New York to come together. He spoke on stage of the show “Parade,” which tells a century-old tale of a Jewish factory manager Leo Frank.

Frank was lynched by a mob in Georgia after his sentence was commuted amid an outcry he’d been wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl — due to antisemitism. A small group of neo-Nazis had protested the musical earlier in the week.

“The ugly act that took place here was just a scar,” Adams said. “It was not our face. These are our faces, it’s the beauty of diversity, particularly in a city like New York.”