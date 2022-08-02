NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD announced it continues to successfully seize illegal dirt bikes and ATVs from city streets.

Officers confiscated approximately 240 bikes on Sunday, according to Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. Roughly 150 to 160 of them were picked up in the Bronx alone.

“We’re going to continue to remove bikes off the streets,” promised Maddrey. “And we’re going to continue to improve the quality of life of New Yorkers.”

NYPD officials said the department has developed new tactics and strategies to safely seize illegal bikes and has selected a group of officers to undergo extra training. Maddrey said the officers have been going out the past few weekends and successfully putting the new practices into play.

Although unable to disclose all details of the new strategies, Maddrey said they do not include chasing riders.

“A lot of the time, we just try to catch them off guard,” said Maddrey. “Catch them when they’re not paying attention. Catch them when they’re stopping.”

Authorities said most of the bikes are not registered or properly insured and, oftentimes, the drivers are reckless.

“They are not obeying traffic rules,” said Maddrey. “They are riding on sidewalks. They are doing wheelies and things they are not supposed to be doing in the streets.”

Seizing the bikes also has an added benefit for police.

“Unfortunately, quite often these bikes are used in robberies and shootings,” said Assistant Chief Phil Rivera. “The residual benefits are crime-fighting, as well as traffic safety.”

The NYPD has seized approximately 3,000 dirt bikes and ATVs so far in 2022, officials said.