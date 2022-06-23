Alexandra Labour-Roman, 15, has been reported missing to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD handout)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said.

The NYPD released a photo of Labour-Roman, who’s described as 5-foot-3 with a thin build, brown eyes, and curly, red hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).