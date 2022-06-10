NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a rise in gun violence across New York City, the NYPD is facing an uphill battle to get guns off city streets.

Part of the solution is having laser-focused officers going after guns. The specialized units are called Neighborhood Safety Teams, and they rolled out in March. The teams replaced the NYPD’s controversial anti-crime units.

According to the NYPD, the teams have made a huge impact and contributed to hundreds of arrests.

In an exclusive ride-along with the team from PSA 7, PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson got an inside look at how one of those teams in the Bronx is handling its assignment. The team PIX11 News was with is responsible for at least 15% of the more than 100 guns recovered so far, according to officials.

Part one of Nicole Johnson’s ride-along with the NYPD is below: