NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD Aviation’s Air Sea Rescue squad saved a distressed kayaker Monday, according to a tweet from the department’s Special Operations team. It’s the team’s second water rescue at Jamaica Bay in two days.

According to officials, first responders received a call of an overturned kayaker near Canarsie Pier. Two divers were deployed to save the man, who was hoisted to safety.

Video tweeted by NYPD Special Operations shows the rescue.

Two teens died after being pulled from Jamaica Bay on June 10. Officials said they were pulled into the water by a rip current.