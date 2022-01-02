NYPD reports first homicide of 2022: Woman stabbed to death in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Saturday — the first homicide reported in New York City this year, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to the area near 23rd Street and Broadway on the border of Astoria and Long Island City around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday. 

Arriving officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds lying on the sidewalk. EMS took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

Police have not identified the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

